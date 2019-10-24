Of the six Assembly seats in Gujarat where bypolls were held on October 21, the Congress is now leading on four seats while the ruling BJP is ahead on two seats.

In Radhanpur (Patan district), OBC leader and BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor is trailing behind Congress’ Raghu Desai by over 8,700 votes.

In Bayad (Arvalli), BJP candidate Dhavalsinh Zala is trailing behind Congress’ Jashu Patel by over 700 votes.

Sensing defeat, Zala left the counting centre and even accepted his defeat.

Due to technical glitches in two EVMs, VVPAT slips are being counted in Bayad.

In Amraiwadi seat of Ahmedabad, Congress’ Dharmendra Patel is leading over BJP’s Jagdish Patel by 4,200 votes.

Making a comeback after trailing initially, Congress candidate from Tharad seat in Banaskantha district, Gulabsinh Rajput, is now leading by over 5,400 votes over BJP’s Jivraj Patel.

Ajmalji Thakor, BJP candidate from Kheralu in Mehsana district is heading for a victory as he is leading over Congress’ Babuji Thakor by over 29,000 votes.

In Lunawada (Mahisagar) seat, BJP candidate Jignesh Sevak is leading over Congress candidate Gulabsinh Chauhan by over 16,200 votes.