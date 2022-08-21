Gandhinagar: In a sudden development, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made a rejig in the cabinet on Saturday night. 2 cabinet ministers were relieved off their portfolios just months before the state is heading for Assembly elections. Rajendra Trivedi and Purnesh Modi were stripped off the Revenue and the Road and Building portfolios, respectively. As per official statement, both these ministries will now be handled by CM Patel himself. Trivedi and Modi are among the 10 cabinet-rank ministers in the Bhupendra Patel government.Also Read - DA Hike: Gujarat CM Announces 3% Dearness Allowance Hike For Govt Employees On Independence Day

According to the state government notification, Trivedi will continue to hold Law and Justice, Disaster Management, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs ministries departments while Purnesh Modi will hold Transport, Civil Aviation, Tourism and Pilgrimage Development Ministries. Also Read - Gujarat to Host 36th National Games in September

Gujarat | In state cabinet rejig before Assembly elections, Revenue ministry taken from Rajendra Trivedi while Road and Building Ministry take from Purnesh Modi, both the ministries will now be handled by CM Bhupendra Patel pic.twitter.com/2VavVSJQBI — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

Portfolios reshuffled

Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi has been given the additional responsibility of Revenue while Minister of State for Industries and Forest and Environment, Jagdish Panchal, will be the MoS for the Road and Building department, sources in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Saturday night.

Trivedi is now left with the ministries of Disaster Management, Law and Justice, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs while Modi will continue to hold Transport, Civil Aviation, Tourism and Pilgrimage Development.

During Trivedi’s tenure as the Revenue Minister, Trivedi had conducted surprise inspections of many offices of the department. He remained in news due to his sudden inspections.

Bhupendra Patel had replaced Vijay Rupani as the chief minister last September when the entire Gujarat cabinet was asked to resign by the top leadership of the BJP.

Assembly elections are due in Gujarat in December this year.