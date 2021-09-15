Gandhinagar: All eyes are set on the Gujarat cabinet reshuffle two days after Bhupendra Patel took oath as the chief minister of the state following the sudden resignation of Vijay Rupani on Saturday. New ministers of the Bhupendra Patel government in Gujarat are going to the oath of office and secrecy on Wednesday afternoon, a state BJP spokesperson said. The swearing-in ceremony will take place after 2 pm in Gandhinagar.Also Read - Who is Bhupendra Patel? All You Need to Know About New Gujarat CM

While the names of new ministers are yet to be declared, speculations are rife that Patel would induct many new faces in his cabinet, and several old-timers may have to vacate the space for young leaders.

According to reports, all 22 ministers of the Vijay-Rupani government will be removed. Further, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, state Cabinet minister RC Faldu and Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama are also likely to be dropped from the Gujarat cabinet, reported India TV.

Gujarat BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav has been holding marathon meetings in Gandhinagar since the last two days to finalise the names of those to be included in the new cabinet.

Patel was unanimously elected the BJP legislature party leader on Sunday and was sworn in as the state’s 17th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat in Gandhinagar on Monday.

His elevation to the coveted post is being attributed to his closeness to former Gujarat chief minister and current Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

With the state Assembly elections scheduled in December 2022, the BJP is banking on Patel, a Patidar, for poll victory.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won 99 of the 182 seats and the Congress got 77.

(With agency inputs)