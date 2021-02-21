Gujarat Local Body Elections 2021: The voting to the six municipal corporations — Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar– of Gujarat is underway. The results of Gujarat Local Body Polls will be announced on February 23 (Tuesday). Notably, the elections to the Gujarat civic corporations were scheduled for December last year but got postponed owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. The municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar are being seen as a referendum on Chief Minister Vijay Rupani with Assembly polls due next year. Votes will be cast for a total of 575 seats with each ward having four corporators, and 2,276 candidates, comprising 577 from the BJP, 566 from the Congress, 470 from AAP, 91 from NCP, 353 from other parties and 228 Independents, are in the fray, officials informed. Also Read - Amit Shah Summoned by Special Court in Defamation Case Filed by TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

11:40 AM: "Local body elections have started in Gujarat today. Corporation, Municipal Corporation elections have started from today," Shah told reporters, adding that "I am confident that today the people of Gujarat will cast their votes in large numbers and the family and they will establish Gujarat as the stronghold of the BJP."

11:30 AM: After casting his vote at Naranpura Sub Zonal Office in Ahmedabad on Sunday during phase 1 of the state local body polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence that the people of the state will establish Gujarat as the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

11:00 AM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with his family members casts his vote at Naranpura Sub Zonal Office in Ahmedabad

9:00 AM: Voting underway in Rajkot and Surat for Gujarat local body polls.



8:50 AM: The municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar are being seen as a test for Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as it may set the tone for the Assembly polls slated for next year.

8:45 AM: Voting for local body polls underway in Vadodara’s Akota

Parties in Fray For Gujarat Local Body Polls: During the campaign, the BJP played the “development” card, while the Congress, which has been out of power in these local bodies for a long time now, cited “lack of amenities” and the recent fuel price hike to turn the tide. The Aam Aadmi Party has claimed it would be an effective alternative to the BJP and Congress, while Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM will make its local bodies poll debut having fielded 21 candidates in six wards in Ahmedabad.