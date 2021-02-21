Gujarat Local Body Elections 2021: The voting to the six municipal corporations — Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar– of Gujarat is underway. The results of Gujarat Local Body Polls will be announced on February 23 (Tuesday). Notably, the elections to the Gujarat civic corporations were scheduled for December last year but got postponed owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. The municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar are being seen as a referendum for Chief Minister Vijay Rupani with Assembly polls due next year. Also Read - Amit Shah Summoned by Special Court in Defamation Case Filed by TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

Votes will be cast for a total of 575 seats with each ward having four corporators, and 2,276 candidates, comprising 577 from the BJP, 566 from the Congress, 470 from AAP, 91 from NCP, 353 from other parties and 228 Independents, are in the fray, officials informed. Also Read - Amit Shah Summoned by West Bengal Court in Defamation Case Filed by Mamata Banerjee's Nephew

Amit Shah, Vijay Rupani to cast their votes: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will cast his vote in the municipal corporation election in Ahmedabad. Shah will cast his vote in Naranpura ward of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the Gujarat BJP said in a release on Saturday. Also Read - Viral Video: Wedding Horse Runs Away With Groom in Gujarat's Patan As 'Baaratis' Chase Them | Watch

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will cast his vote in a polling booth in Anil Gyan Mandir School in his hometown Rajkot. He is currently under treatment for coronavirus at Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta Heart Hospital.

Parties in Fray For Gujarat Local Body Polls: During the campaign, the BJP played the “development” card, while the Congress, which has been out of power in these local bodies for a long time now, cited “lack of amenities” and the recent fuel price hike to turn the tide. The Aam Aadmi Party has claimed it would be an effective alternative to the BJP and Congress, while Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM will make its local bodies poll debut having fielded 21 candidates in six wards in Ahmedabad.