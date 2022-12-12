live

Gujarat CM Swearing-In LIVE: Bhupendra Patel To Take Oath Today For 2nd Term

Gujarat CM Swearing-In Live: Stay tuned to this space for all the updates on the grand oath-taking ceremony from Gujarat.

Updated: December 12, 2022 8:26 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Gujarat CM Swearing-In: Bhupendra Patel will take oath today
Gujarat CM Swearing-In: Bhupendra Patel will take oath today

Gujarat CM Swearing-In Live: The stage is all set for BJP leader Bhupendra Patel to continue as Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second term. The swearing-in ceremony will take place today at the Helipad Ground in Gandhinagar. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states. Governor Acharya Devvrat will administer the oath of the 18th chief minister. The event is expected to start around 2 pm. Patel won the Ghatlodia seat by a record 1.9 lakh votes.

Also Read:

Stay tuned to this space for all the updates on the grand oath-taking ceremony from Gujarat.

Live Updates

  • 11:09 AM IST

    Gujarat CM Swearing-In LIVE: The event will also be attended by 200 sadhus who have been specially invited by the government.

  • 10:29 AM IST

    Gujarat CM Swearing-In LIVE: Preparations In Full Swing

  • 9:11 AM IST

    Gujarat CM Swearing-In LIVE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar today.

  • 9:08 AM IST

    Gujarat CM Swearing-In LIVE: Bhupendra Patel Receives PM Modi Ahead Of Oath Ceremony

  • 7:46 AM IST

    Gujarat CM Swearing-In LIVE: PM Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad late Sunday night to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of Bhupendra Patel as Gujarat CM

  • 7:45 AM IST

    Gujarat CM Swearing-In LIVE: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will attend the swearing-in ceremony

  • 7:13 AM IST

    Gujarat CM Swearing-In LIVE: PM Modi Roadshow Ahead Of Oath Taking Ceremony | Watch

  • 7:11 AM IST

    Gujarat CM Swearing-In LIVE: As per ANI sources, about 20 cabinet ministers will also take oath on the same day, along with Bhupendra Patel and will take charge of their respective offices, the very next day.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 12, 2022 7:06 AM IST

Updated Date: December 12, 2022 8:26 AM IST