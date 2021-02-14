Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday fainted on stage while delivering a speech in Vadodara. According to reports, he is now being taken to Ahmedabad via a government plane. Officials have said that CM Vijay Rupani’s health is now stable and he fainted due to low blood pressure and sugar. Also Read - Gujarat Schools For Classes 6-8 to Reopen From Feb 18 | Mask, COVID Guidelines Must For All

Vijay Rupani will be taken to the UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad, where doctors will conduct a complete medical checkup as a precaution. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter and wished his Gujarat counterpart a speedy recovery.

During his speech in Vadodara, Rupani said his government will bring a law prohibiting forced religious conversions in the state of Gujarat. “Our BJP government will ‘love jihad’ Act in the Assembly so that such activities are not tolerated in future,” CM Rupani was quoted as saying.

The Chief Minister of Gujarat also said in his speech, “The Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Center has kept all its promises. We are moving beyond the pinnacle of development in Gujarat. This election is important to enhance the reputation of Gujarat.”