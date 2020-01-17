New Delhi: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday flagged off the inaugural run of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express from the Ahmedabad station. The commercial run of the train will begin from January 19.

Earlier today, before the inauguration, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, who was initially scheduled to flag off the train’s inaugural run, tweeted: “Gujarat CM Mr Vijay Rupani will today inaugurate the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express which is fully air-conditioned and equipped with modern as well as flight-like facilities. This train will benefit people of Surat, Bharuch and Nadiad, along with passengers from Ahmedabad and Mumbai.”

The train has two Executive Class (EC) chair cars, having 56 seats each. There will also be eight Chair Cars (CC) with a capacity of 78 seats each, which means that the total capacity of the train will be 736 passengers. The train, numbered 82902/82901, will run six days a week, with Thursday being an off day for maintenance work.

It will commence its run from Ahmedabad at 6:40 AM and reach Mumbai Central at 1:10 PM with scheduled commercial halts at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali. The return journey from Mumbai Central will begin at 3:40 PM, with the train arriving at Ahmedabad at 9:55 PM. It will make its scheduled stops at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara and Nadiad.

Notably, Tatkal, as well as Premium Tatkal services, are not applicable for this train, with only General and Foreign quotas being there. Further, tickets for this train cannot be booked at reservation counters. Passengers can book their tickets through the mobile website irctc.co.in as well as its mobile app. Tickets can also be booked through agents or through IRCTC’s online travel portal partners like Paytm, Ixigo, PhonePe, Make My Trip, Google, Ibibo, Railyatri etc.

This is the country’s second Tejas train after the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, which was flagged off last October.