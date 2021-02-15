New Delhi: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease on Monday and has been admitted to a hospital. His reports came hours after he fainted while addressing a rally in Nizampura area of Vadodara for the upcoming civic polls in the state, following which he was flown to Ahmedabad and admitted in the hospital. Also Read - Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Faints on Stage During Speech In Vadodara, Flown To Ahmedabad | Video

Earlier in the day, Hospital Director, Dr R.K. Patel said: “CM Vijay Rupani is in stable condition but he will be in observation for 24 hours. All tests has been done but it is advised that he should take rest. So, we will keep him under observation.” Also Read - Dragon Fruit Benefits: 5 Amazing Health Benefits of This Bright Pink Fruit

CM Rupani, 64, was campaigning for BJP candidates for the February 21 polls to six Municipal Corporations. He fainted while addressing his third political rally during the day in Vadodara. Also Read - 'Name Change Virus?' Internet Explodes With Memes After Gujarat Govt Renames Dragon Fruit As 'Kamalam'

On learning about Rupani’s collapse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about his health over phone and told Rupani to get himself thoroughly checked and to take proper rest.

Elections to six municipal corporations, including Vadodara, will be held on February 21, while those for various other municipalities, districts and taluka panchayats will be held on February 28.