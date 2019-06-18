New Delhi: The Gujarat Congress has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to hold the Rajya Sabha by-polls for the two seats of Gujarat separately.

Gujarat Congress Committee president Amit Chavda took to Twitter and said that the notification issued by EC was unconstitutional and was a blatant attempt to benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the blatant disregard of constitution, under the immense pressure from @BJP4India, Election Commission has issued notification to hold polls for 2 Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat separately. This is unprecedented, unconstitutional and blatant attempt by EC to benefit BJP. 1/3 — Amit Chavda (@AmitChavdaINC) June 17, 2019

Chavda claimed that according to the norm, Congress would have got one seat if the elections were held together. He argued that if both seats. earlier held by Union Ministers Amit Shan and Smriti Irani, were vacated together then what’s the need to hold separate polls.

If election of both RS seats are held together according to the norm, BJP will win 1 seat & @INCGujarat will win 1 seat. Election of both these seats were held together, RS Seat of Smriti Irani & Amit Shah got vacant together, so what is the need to hold 2 separate polls ? 2/3 — Amit Chavda (@AmitChavdaINC) June 17, 2019

He further said that the party has confidence in the Supreme court that it will uphold the constitution and prevent the murder of democracy in broad daylight.

Today @INCGujarat has filed petition in SC against this unconstitutional notification by EC, We will fight tooth & nail to uphold constitution & save democracy in Gujarat. We are confident SC will uphold constitution & prevent the murder of our democracy in broad daylight! 3/3 — Amit Chavda (@AmitChavdaINC) June 17, 2019

On Saturday, The Election Commission of India (ECI) had issued a press release regarding the Rajya Sabha Bye-polls after six seats of the Upper House became vacant due to various reasons.

Rajya Sabha Bye-polls will be held for one seat of Bihar, two seats of Gujarat and three seats of Odisha.

The press release stated that the vacancies for Bye-elections to all Houses, including the Rajya Sabha, are considered as separate vacancies and separate notifications are issued and a separate poll is taken for each of the vacancies, although the programme schedule for the bye-elections may be common.