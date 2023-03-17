Home

Gujarat Conman Poses As PMO Official, Gets Z-Plus Security, Visits Border Post, Meets Top Officers In JK; Arrested

Gujarat Conman Poses As PMO Official, Gets Z-Plus Security, Visits Border Post; Arrested

New Delhi: A Man from Gujarat, who impersonated himself as a top official in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), has been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The accused, identified as Kiran J Patel, impersonated himself as an Additional Director (Strategy & Campaigns) in the Prime Minister’s Office.

By deceiving the administration, he also managed to obtain Z-plus security cover, a bulletproof SUV, and official accommodation at a five-star hotel in Jammu & Kashmir. Kiran Patel was reportedly staying at the Hotel Lalit in the valley.

The imposter, who has a verified Twitter handle and has over a thousand followers, also held a series of meetings with officials during his two visits to Srinagar earlier this year.

Patel had travelled to several tourist places in Kashmir, including Gulmarg. On Twitter, Patel has posted several videos and pictures of his visits to Kashmir surrounded by paramilitary personnel.

In one of the videos shared on his social media platforms on dated February 26, conman has written a caption, “The scenic valley of Gulmarg is a little piece of paradise cocooned by the mighty snow-clad mountains of the Pir Panjal range. Emerald green meadows, deep ravines and pine-forested hills make this meadow of flowers (the meaning of #Gulmarg) an ethereal sight.”

The scenic valley of Gulmarg is a little piece of paradise cocooned by the mighty snow-clad mountains of the Pir Panjal range. Emerald green meadows, deep ravines and pine-forested hills make this meadow of flowers (the meaning of #Gulmarg) an ethereal sight.#Kashmir pic.twitter.com/XhPFUqWA6V — Dr. Kiran J Patel (@bansijpatel) February 26, 2023

In another video shared by Patel on February 26, he was seen walking in the snow with high security around him.

As per the media report, the matter came to light when the CID wing of Jammu and Kashmir police have given information to Kashmir police about Patel, a resident of Ahmedabad staying at Lalit Grand Hotel in Srinagar.

The fraudster, however, was arrested on March 3 after the Jammu and Kashmir police received information about him. A case has been registered against the accused at Nishat police station under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, and 471 IPC of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the FIR, “the said individual has intentionally induced people to do and omit to do activities, under a well-conceived strategy for getting monetary and material gains, by using deceit, forgery, and impersonation to dupe gullible people.”

Security personnel have seized fake identification cards of “PMO” from his possession.

Patel claims to have a PhD from Commonwealth University, Virginia, an MBA from IIM Trichy, as well as an M Tech in Computer Science and BE in computer engineering.

