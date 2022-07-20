Ahmedabad/New Delhi: A constable was crushed to death by a truck in Gujarat’s Borsad after he tried to stop it. The deceased identified as Kiran Raj died during treatment. This was the third incident in 24 hours in which a cop was run over by a truck.Also Read - First Assembly Elections In J&K After Removal Of Article 370 Later This Year, Preparations Underway

If reports are to be believed, Raj, tried to stop a suspicious truck bearing a Rajasthan licence plate. However, instead of stopping, the truck driver accelerated and ran him over. The driver fled the scene after the incident. Also Read - Video: People Stand On Rooftop In Flood-Hit Navsari, Devastation Caught On Camera

“The truck driver has been identified and we are conducting an investigation to arrest him”, Anand DSP Ajit R said. Also Read - 75kgs Heroin Seized At Gujarat's Mudra Port, Links With Punjab Suspected