Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has allowed Eid-e-Milad processions with certain restrictions in view of the Covid situation. As per the guidelines issued by the state Home Department, 400 people can gather in an Eid-e-Milad procession if it moves within a locality, colony or street and does not go out of that area.

The announcement came a day after three Congress MLAs – Gyasuddin Shaikh, Imran Khedawala and Mohammad Javid Pirzada – urged the state BJP government to raise the limit on participation in a procession from 15 people to 400 people. Also Read - Viral Video: Kerala Bride & Groom Reach Flooded Wedding Venue in Cooking Vessel, Get Married | Watch

Guidelines For Eid-e-Milad Procession:

Not more than 15 people and one vehicle could participate in a procession of Eid-e-Milad, that will be celebrated on Tuesday to mark the birth anniversary of the last prophet of Islam, Prophet Muhammad.

400 people can take part in a procession, if it moves within a locality, mohalla or street and does not go out of that limited area

If the procession goes out of the area, only 15 people will be allowed in it as per the guidelines issued on Sunday, said the latest release.

The processions can only be taken out during the day hours in view of the night curfew in force in eight cities of the state.

The procession and celebration of the festival will have to be organised with strict adherence to Covid guidelines in terms of the use of masks, sanitisers and social distancing

Earlier this month, the government had decided to extend night curfew in eight cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Bhavnagar till November 10. The curfew will remain in force between 12 midnight and 6 am.

For the Navratri festival that concluded this week, the state government had allowed garba dance celebrations in residential societies with relaxation in night curfew timing and some restrictions were in place considering Covid situation.

