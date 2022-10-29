Ahmedabad: Ahead of the Assembly polls in Gujarat to be held by the year-end, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state announced its decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state on Saturday. The state government has decided to set up a committee to implement UCC. Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is a proposal to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens in India which apply to all citizens equally, regardless of their religion, gender and sexual orientation.Also Read - Viral Video Shows COVID Patient Being Lifted Using Crane in China. Watch

An important decision has been taken today in state cabinet meeting to form a high-level committee under chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court/HC judge to examine the need for a Uniform Civil Code in the state and prepare a draft for this code, tweets Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel https://t.co/UkdNF1fVYz pic.twitter.com/tGUjOB7y85 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2022



The decision was made in what is said to be the last meeting of the Bhupendra Patel-led cabinet, before Legislative Assembly elections, the schedule for which is expected to be announced next week. "The committee will be headed by a retired high court judge and will have three to four members," Union minister Parshottam Rupala said.

UCC PROMISED IN 2019 MANIFESTO

Earlier, the BJP governments in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh had announced implementation of the UCC in their states. Bharatiya Janata Party's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, BJP promised the implementation of UCC if it comes to power. Many political leaders have backed the UCC saying that it will bring equality in the country.

However, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has termed it “an unconstitutional and anti-minorities move”, and called the rhetoric for bringing the law, an attempt by Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Central governments to divert the attention from the concerns of inflation, economy, and rising unemployment.

The Centre earlier this month told the Supreme Court that it could not direct Parliament to frame or enact any law on Uniform Civil Code in the country. The Ministry of Law and Justice in its affidavit stated that the matter of policy is for the elected representatives of the people to decide and no direction in this regard can be issued by the Centre. “It is for the legislature to enact or not to enact a piece of legislation,” the ministry told the apex court.