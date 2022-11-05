BJP Offered To Release Satyender Jain If AAP Withdraws Gujarat Election Race: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said BJP offered a 'deal' to release Satyender Jain in exchange for AAP withdrawing from the Gujarat election race.

Arvind Kejriwal's remarks came days after Gujarat election dates were announced. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal said BJP had offered a ‘deal’ to release jailed minister Satyender Jain. Kejriwal’s remarks came days after Gujarat election dates were announced.

As part of the ‘deal’ offered by the BJP, Kejriwal said AAP was asked to withdraw from the election contest in Gujarat, which will go to polls in December, according to a report by India Today.

On Friday, the AAP Friday named former TV anchor and journalist Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate for next month’s Assembly elections in Gujarat. The announcement was made by Arvind Kejriwal who said the 40-year-old Gadhvi got as many as 73 per cent votes in a poll conducted by the party.

Isudan Gadhvi was pitted against state party unit chief Gopal Italia, who played a key role in the Patidar community agitation. He hails from a farmers’ family in Dwarka district’s Pipaliya village and belongs to the other backward castes, which account for 48 per cent of the state’s population.

Kejriwal said the party conducted the poll by asking people to choose their chief ministerial face. Over 16 lakh people voted and 73 per cent of those preferred Gadhvi, Kejrwial said.

Last week, Kejriwal had urged people to contact the party through SMS, WhatsApp, voice mail and e-mail to give their views about who should be the CM candidate from the party in the state, which is currently being ruled by the BJP.

He had said that people could submit their points of view till November 3 evening and on the basis of their opinions, the name of the party’s chief ministerial face would be announced the next day.