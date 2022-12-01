Top Recommended Stories
Chhota Udaipur Election 2022: Between Rathwa V/s Rathwa Will Congress Stand A Chance At This Swing Seat?
In 2017, Mohansinh Chhotubhai Rathava of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Jashubhai Bhilubhai Rathwa of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 1093 votes.
Chhota Udaipur Constituency Watch: A home to rich indigenous history and culture, Chhota Udaipur was carved out of Vadodara in 2013. It is one of the 182 constituencies reeling with election vigour . In 2017 assembly elections, the seat was attained by Congress’ Mohansinh Chottubhai Rathava. this is one of the most interesting seats to watch out for as till now has remained a ‘swing seat’ between BJP and Congress.
Also Read:
In 2017, Mohansinh Chhotubhai Rathava of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Jashubhai Bhilubhai Rathwa of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 1093 votes.
This is a like a swing seat with BJP and Congress having mixed fortunes over the past years
CHHOTA UDAIPUR ELECTIONS CANDIDATES LIST
- Rajendrasinh Rathwa – BJP
- Arjun Rathwa – AAP
- Rathwa Sangramisinh Naranbhai – Congress
CHHOTA UDAIPUR ELECTIONS 2017 RECAP
In 2017, 4 candidates were contesting for Chhota Udaipur assembly constituency seat. Chhota Udaipur was one of 77 seats won by the Indian National Congress.
Date Of Election: December 1, 2022 (Phase 1), December 5 (phase II)
Date Of Counting: December 8 2022
The term of Gujarat assembly will end on February 18, 2023.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.