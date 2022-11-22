Gujarat Election 2022: Will Congress Be Able To Retain Seat Or BJP Wrest Control In Danta?

Gujarat Election 2022: The Congress is hoping to retain Danta Assembly seat as the party fielded its sitting MLA Kantibhai Kalabhai Kharadi.

Danta Assembly constituency will go to polls in the second phase of Gujarat Election 2022 on December 5.

Gujarat Election 2022: Kantibhai Kalabhai Kharadi of Congress is the current MLA from Danta Assembly constituency. The Danta Assembly seat, which located in the Banas Kantha district of Gujarat, falls under the Banaskantha Lok Sabha constituency. Meanwhile, BJP’s Parbatbhai Savabhai Patel is the present Lok Sabha MP from Banaskantha. Danta Assembly constituency will go to polls in the second phase of Gujarat Election 2022 on December 5. Gujarat Assembly Election is being held in two phases – December 1 and December 5 while the counting will take place on December 8.

Danta Assembly constituency – Congress Hopes To Retain Seat

Congress has fielded its sitting MLA Kantibhai Kalabhai Kharadi from Danta Assembly seat. While Congress hopes to bank on its current MLA, BJP has fielded a new candidate Ladhubhai Parghi from Dante. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aam Party (AAP) is hoping to make inroads in Gujarat as it is contesting the 2022 Gujarat polls for the first time. AAP’s MK Bombadiya will take on Congress’s Kantibhai Kalabhai Kharadi and BJP’s Ladhubhai Parghi from Dante seat. In 2017, Congress’s Kantibhai Kalabhai Kharadi had won the Danta seat by defeating BJP’s Kodarvi Maljibhai Narayanbhai with a margin of 24,652 votes.

Date of Voting – December 5, 2022 (Monday)

Date of Counting – December 8, 2022 (Thursday)

About Gujarat Election 2022

Voting for the two-phased Gujarat Assembly elections will take place on December 1 and 5, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. This time, AAP is contesting for the first time in Gujarat. Banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP this time has set a target of winning more than 150 seats to form the government. Congress, on its part, said the party is looking at winning 125 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been winning consecutive elections in Gujarat since 1995. In 2017, the BJP had won 99 seats by getting about 49 per cent votes, while the Congress got 77 seats with the help of 41.4 per cent votes.