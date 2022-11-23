Gujarat Election 2022: Will AAP Spoil The Numbers For Congress Or BJP In Dhanera?
Patel Nathabhai Hegolabhai, the sitting Congress MLA from Dhanera, will fight to retain the seat as AAP may play spoil the numbers game this time.
Gujarat Election 2022: Patel Nathabhai Hegolabhai of Congress is the sitting MLA from Dhanera Assembly constituency, which will go to polls in the second phase of 2022 Gujarat Elections. The voting for 186 assembly seats for 2022 Gujarat Election is being held in two phases – December 1 (Thursday) and December 5 (Monday). The counting for 2022 Gujarat Asembly Election will take place on December 8, Thursday.
DHANERA ASSEMBLY SEAT AT GLANCE
Situated in the Banas Kantha district of Gujarat, Dhanera assembly seat comes under the Banaskantha Lok Sabha constituency. In 2017 Gujarat Assembly Election, Congress’s Patel Nathabhai Hegolabhai had won the Dhanera seat with a thin margin of 2,093 votes by defeating BJP’s Desai Mavjibhai Maganbhai. Dhanera was one of the 77 Assembly seats won by Congress last time. This time, Congress MLA Hegolabhai will take on BJP’s Bhagwanjibhai Chaudhary and AAP candidate Suresh Devda.
KEY CANDIDATES
- Patel Nathabhai Hegolabhai – Congress
- Bhagwanjibhai Chaudhary – BJP
- Suresh Devda - AAP
Date of voting – December 5 (Monday)
Date of counting – December 8 (Thursday)
DHANERA ASSEMBLY SEAT – A LOOK AT THE HISTORY OF WINNERS
|Year
|Candidate
|Party
|Total Vote
|2017
|Patel Nathabhai Hegolabhai
|INC
|82909
|2007
|Purohit Mafatlal Motiram
|BJP
|65463
|2002
|Patel Harjivanbhai Hirabhai
|BJP
|60573
|1998
|Patel Harjivanbhai Hirabhai
|BJP
|55883
|1995
|Rabari Govabhai Hamirabhai
|INC
|63814
|1990
|Patel Harjivanbhai Hirabhai
|BJP
|42252
|1985
|Patel Joitabhai Kashnabhai
|INC
|31166
