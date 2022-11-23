Gujarat Election 2022: Will AAP Spoil The Numbers For Congress Or BJP In Dhanera?

Patel Nathabhai Hegolabhai, the sitting Congress MLA from Dhanera, will fight to retain the seat as AAP may play spoil the numbers game this time.

Gujarat Election 2022: Dhanera Assembly seat will go to polls in the second phase of 2022 Gujarat Elections on December 5.

Gujarat Election 2022: Patel Nathabhai Hegolabhai of Congress is the sitting MLA from Dhanera Assembly constituency, which will go to polls in the second phase of 2022 Gujarat Elections. The voting for 186 assembly seats for 2022 Gujarat Election is being held in two phases – December 1 (Thursday) and December 5 (Monday). The counting for 2022 Gujarat Asembly Election will take place on December 8, Thursday.

DHANERA ASSEMBLY SEAT AT GLANCE

Situated in the Banas Kantha district of Gujarat, Dhanera assembly seat comes under the Banaskantha Lok Sabha constituency. In 2017 Gujarat Assembly Election, Congress’s Patel Nathabhai Hegolabhai had won the Dhanera seat with a thin margin of 2,093 votes by defeating BJP’s Desai Mavjibhai Maganbhai. Dhanera was one of the 77 Assembly seats won by Congress last time. This time, Congress MLA Hegolabhai will take on BJP’s Bhagwanjibhai Chaudhary and AAP candidate Suresh Devda.

KEY CANDIDATES

Patel Nathabhai Hegolabhai – Congress

Bhagwanjibhai Chaudhary – BJP

Suresh Devda - AAP

Date of voting – December 5 (Monday)

Date of counting – December 8 (Thursday)

DHANERA ASSEMBLY SEAT – A LOOK AT THE HISTORY OF WINNERS

Year Candidate Party Total Vote 2017 Patel Nathabhai Hegolabhai INC 82909 2007 Purohit Mafatlal Motiram BJP 65463 2002 Patel Harjivanbhai Hirabhai BJP 60573 1998 Patel Harjivanbhai Hirabhai BJP 55883 1995 Rabari Govabhai Hamirabhai INC 63814 1990 Patel Harjivanbhai Hirabhai BJP 42252 1985 Patel Joitabhai Kashnabhai INC 31166