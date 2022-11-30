Godhra Assembly Election 2022: Will CK Raulji Hold A Fourth Term At This High-Prestige Seat?

In last elections CK Raulji of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) had won this seat by defeating Parmar Rajensrasinh Balvantsinh of Congress by a small margin of 258 votes.

Godhra Constituency Watch: Godhra is one of the 182 assembly constituencies that is poll bound in first week in December. Godhra falls under Panchmahal district. In last elections CK Raulji of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) had won this seat by defeating Parmar Rajensrasinh Balvantsinh of Congress by a small margin of 258 votes.

GODHRA ELECTIONS LIST OF CANDIDATES

Rathod Narvarsingh Hathisinh – Praja Vijay Paksh

Kalandar Mohammedhanif Ahmedsaeed – Independent

Hasan Shabbir Kachaba – All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

Patel Mayurkumar Jashavantlal – Independent

Rashmitaben Dushyantsinh Chauhan – Congress

Badam Mo. Said Yusuf – Independent

Saiyed Safikali Rashidali – Independent

Rajeshbhai Sombhai Patel – AAP

Husnain Jakkiuddin Presswala – Independent

C.K Raulji – BJP

GODHRA ELECTION 2017 RECAP

2017 election sin this high-drama seat witnessed a win by BJP by a narrow margin of 258 votes. He defeated Parmar Rajendrasinh of Congress by securing 75149 votes whereas Congres was able to garner 74891 votes

While BJP emerged victorious it was a pretty close call between the two major parties. Raulji is said to have a good stronghold at this constituency as he won in 2012 elections but from Congress.

Date Of Election: December 1, 2022 (Phase 1), December 5 (phase II)

Date Of Counting: December 8 2022

The term of Gujarat assembly will end on February 18, 2023.