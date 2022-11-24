Gujarat Election 2022: Will BJP Make A Comeback Or Congress Keep Palanpur Seat In Its Kitty?

Gujarat Election 2022: With Patel Maheshkumar Amrutlal, Congress aims to retain the Palanpur seat which he had won in 2017 by defeating BJP's Prajapati Laljibhai Kanjibhai.

Palanpur seat will go to polls in the second phase of 2022 Gujarat Assembly Election on December 5.

Gujarat Election 2022: Patel Maheshkumar Amrutlal is the sitting MLA from Palanpur Assembly constituency, which falls in the Banakantha district of Gujarat. Palanpur seat is one of 77 constituencies which was won by Congress in 2017 Gujarat Election. Palanpur seat will go to polls in the second phase of 2022 Gujarat Assembly Election on December 5. The voting for 2022 Gujarat polls will take place on December 8.

2022 GUJARAT ELECTION: PALANPUR ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY AT GLANCE

With Patel Maheshkumar Amrutlal again this time, Congress aims to retain the Palanpur seat which he had won in 2017 by defeating BJP’s Prajapati Laljibhai Kanjibhai. Mahesh Patel had won the Palanpur constituency with a margin of 17,593 votes. The BJP, on its part, had changed its candidate this time with Aniketbhai Thakur contesting from Palanpur as the party hopes to make a comeback. Maheskumar Amrutlal Patel had also won Palanpur seat in the 2012 Gujarat assembly elections. In 2012, Maheskumar won 75,097 votes to secure the seat, while BJP’s Prajapati Govindhbhai Madhavlal could secure 69,813 votes. BJP had last held the Palanpur seat in 2007 Gujarat assembly polls. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, which is contesting the 2022 Gujarat Elections for the first time, has fielded Ramesh Nabhani from Palanpur.

KEY CANDIDATES

Patel Maheshkumar Amrutlal – COngress

Aniketbhai Thakar – BJP

Ramesh Nabhani – AAP

Date of voting – December 5, Monday

Date of counting – December 8, Thursday

PALANPUR ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY – A LOOK AT HISTORY OF WINNERS

Year Candidate Party Total Vote 2017 Patel Maheshkumar Amrutlal INC 91512 2007 Prajapati Govindbhai Madhavlal BJP 66835 2002 Kachoriya Kantilal Dharamdas BJP 59223 1998 Trivedi Rekhaben Hitendrabhai BJP 44485 1995 Amrutlal Kalidas Patel BJP 46030 1990 Bachani Lekhraj Hemraj BJP 24498 1985 Mehta Sureshbhai Sarabhai INC 25566

ABOUT GUJARAT ELECTION 2022

Gujarat has been a BJP stronghold for a long time and the party has set its sights on returning to power for the seventh term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been Gujarat’s longest-serving chief minister from 2001 till 2014. This time, BJP faces a stiff electoral challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has named Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate. Meanwhile, Congress is also hoping to put its best electoral foot forward to unseat the BJP government.