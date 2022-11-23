In This Gujarat Village, Locals Will Be Fined For Not Voting In Elections

Gujarat is all set for assembly polls which will take place in two phases - December 1 and December 5. A village in Gujarat said it will impose fine on locals for not voting.

Gujarat Election 2022: All 186 Assembly seats in Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and December 5. With less than a week for the 2022 Gujarat polls, election fever has gripped across the state. At Raj Samadhiyala village in Gujarat’s Rajkot district, the situation is slightly different. The village, even though, is participating in the election is away from the political drama. The Raj Samadhiyala village have barred entry of political parties and campaigning.

Election Campaign Banned, Fine To Be Imposed On Locals For Not Voting

No political party can enter the vilage as they have been banned to campaign. Raj Samadhiyala village which is 20 km away from Rajkot, not only banned political campaigning but it also imposes a fine of Rs 51 on those who do not come out to vote, in order to ensure maximum participation at the time of elections.

Villagers are bound by several rules and regulations framed by the Village Development Committee (VDC) and breaking any of these invokes monetary fine – one of which is not casting vote during elections.

The village has been recording close to 100 per cent voting percentage and whosoever deliberately abstain from voting attracts a fine of Rs 51. The Sarpanch of the village is also elected by consensus.

The Sarpanch of the village says that with this decision almost 100 per cent of voting takes place here. A small village having a popuation of 1700 people has formed a committee. A few days before the polling, the members of the committee convene a meeting of the villagers and if someone is unable to vote then a reason has to be given to the committee.

“The rule of not allowing political parties to campaign in the village exists since 1983. No party is allowed to campaign here. The political parties are also aware of this belief that if they campaign in Raj Samadhiyala village they will be harming their prospects. It is compulsory for all the people of our village to vote otherwise Rs 51 fine is imposed on them. If someone cannot vote for any reason, they will have to take permission,” said the Sarpanch.

The village has almost every modern amenity like internet connection through Wi-Fi, CCTV cameras, RO plant for providing potable water, and so on, making life convenient for the villagers A local said that around 995 voters are there in the village and people here vote as per their wishes.

“Here in our village candidates are not allowed to campaign, so the people of our village give a vote to the leader whoever they think is good for them,” a local was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The counting for 2022 Gujarat Election will take place on December 8 (Thursday).