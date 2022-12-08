live

Vejalpur, Vatva, Ghatlodia, Ellisbridge, Naranpura | GUJARAT ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULT OUT | Complete Winners List

Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE: Stay Tuned with India.com for all the latest updates on Ghatlodia, Vejalpur, Vatva, Ellisbridge, Naranpura seats of Gujarat

Updated: December 8, 2022 6:00 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE: The stage is all set for the counting of votes in Gujarat’s Ghatlodia, Vejalpur, Vatva, Ellisbridge, Naranpura. Vote counting in these 5 assembly seats begin at 8 AM along with other 177 seats across the western state. The initial trends emerge. Polling in Gujarat happened in two phases on December 1 and 5. Voter turnout stood at 66.31 per cent, lower than the 71.28 percent recorded in the 2017 Assembly elections. A total 70 political outfits and 624 independents were in the fray. Apart from the main rivals BJP, Congress and AAP, 101 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and 26 from Bharatiya Tribal party (BTP) also contested.

CANDIDATES FOR THESE CONSTITUENCIES

  1. Ghatlodia (Ahmedabad) – Bhupendra Patel (BJP CM Face) vs Ameeben Yagnik (Congress) vs Vijay Patel (AAP)
  2. Vejalpur (Ahmedabad) – Amitbhai Thakar Rajendra Patel (BJP) vs Kalpesh Patel Bholabhai (AAP) vs Rajendra Natvarlal Patel (Congress)
  3. Vatva (Ahmedabad) – Babu Singh Jadhav (BJP) vs Bipin Patel (AAP) vs Balvant Bhai Gadhvi (Congress)
  4. Ellisbridge (Ahmedabad) – Amitbhai Popatbhai Shah (BJP) vs Paras Shah (AAP) vs Bhikhu Dave (Congress)
  5. Naranpura (Ahmedabad) – Jitendrabhai Ramanbhai Patel (Bhagat) (BJP) vs Pankaj Patel (AAP) vs Sonal Ben Patel (Congress)

Winners’ List For Vejalpur, Vatva, Ghatlodia, Ellisbridge, Naranpura 

ConstituencyCandidatesPartyWinners
VejalpurAmit ThakerBJPWins
VatvaBabusinh Sarabhai JadavBJPWins
GhatlodiaPatel Bhupendrabhai RajnikantBJPWins
EllisbridgeAmit ShahBJPWins
NaranpuraJitendrakumar Ramanlal Patel (jitu Bhagat)BJPWins

Live Updates

  • 5:50 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have been closed now

  • 3:18 PM IST

    Naranpura election result: BJP’s Jitendrakumar Patel wins

  • 3:17 PM IST

    Ellisbridge election result: BJP candidate Amit Shah wins

  • 1:11 PM IST
    1:15 PM LIVE UPDATE ON GUJARAT ELECTION RESULT 2022
    Ghatlodia: Bhupendra Patel has been declared as the winner with 150193 votes.
    Vejalpur: BJP’s Amit Thaker leading against INC’s Rajendra Patel leads with 50584 votes
    Vatva: BJP’s Babusinh Jadav leading with 63786 votes
    Ellisbridge: BJP candidate Amit Shah is leading with 85814 votes
    Naranpura: BJP’s Jitendrakumar Patel leads with 65561 votes
  • 11:36 AM IST

    GUJARAT ELECTION 2022: GHATLODIA WINNER is BJP’s PATEL BHUPENDRABHAI
    RAJNIKANT

  • 11:24 AM IST
    11: 25 AM LIVE UPDATE ON GUJARAT ELECTION RESULT 2022
    Ghatlodia: BJP’s Patel Bhupendrabhai Rajnikant is leading with 66337 votes
    Vejalpur: BJP’s Amit Thaker leading against INC’s Rajendra Patel leads with 19738 votes
    Vatva: BJP’s Babusinh Jadav leading with 30088 votes
    Ellisbridge: BJP candidate Amit Shah is leading with 46637 votes
    Naranpura: BJP’s Jitendrakumar Patel leads with 38442 votes
  • 10:11 AM IST
    Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE VOTING COUNTS
    Ghatlodia: BJP’s Patel Bhupendrabhai Rajnikant is leading with 23713 votes
    Vejalpur: BJP’s Amit Thaker leading against INC’s Rajendra Patel leads with 6402 votes
    Vatva: BJP’s Babusinh Jadav leading with 7327 votes
    Ellisbridge: BJP candidate Amit Shah is leading with 13618 votes
    Naranpura: BJP’s Jitendrakumar Patel leads with 7118 votes
  • 8:47 AM IST


    Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: CURRENT LEADS

    Ghatlodia: BJP’s Patel Bhupendrabhai Rajnikant is leading


    Vejalpur: BJP’s Amit Thaker leading against INC’s Rajendra Patel

    Vatva: BJP’s Babusinh Jadav leading

    Ellisbridge: BJP candidate Amibhai Shah leading

    Naranpura: BJP’s Jitendra Patel leading

  • 8:43 AM IST

    In Ghatlodia, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel leading in initial trends.

Published Date: December 8, 2022 6:00 AM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 6:00 PM IST