Vejalpur, Vatva, Ghatlodia, Ellisbridge, Naranpura | GUJARAT ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULT OUT | Complete Winners List

Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE: The stage is all set for the counting of votes in Gujarat’s Ghatlodia, Vejalpur, Vatva, Ellisbridge, Naranpura. Vote counting in these 5 assembly seats begin at 8 AM along with other 177 seats across the western state. The initial trends emerge. Polling in Gujarat happened in two phases on December 1 and 5. Voter turnout stood at 66.31 per cent, lower than the 71.28 percent recorded in the 2017 Assembly elections. A total 70 political outfits and 624 independents were in the fray. Apart from the main rivals BJP, Congress and AAP, 101 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and 26 from Bharatiya Tribal party (BTP) also contested.

CANDIDATES FOR THESE CONSTITUENCIES

Ghatlodia (Ahmedabad) – Bhupendra Patel (BJP CM Face) vs Ameeben Yagnik (Congress) vs Vijay Patel (AAP) Vejalpur (Ahmedabad) – Amitbhai Thakar Rajendra Patel (BJP) vs Kalpesh Patel Bholabhai (AAP) vs Rajendra Natvarlal Patel (Congress) Vatva (Ahmedabad) – Babu Singh Jadhav (BJP) vs Bipin Patel (AAP) vs Balvant Bhai Gadhvi (Congress) Ellisbridge (Ahmedabad) – Amitbhai Popatbhai Shah (BJP) vs Paras Shah (AAP) vs Bhikhu Dave (Congress) Naranpura (Ahmedabad) – Jitendrabhai Ramanbhai Patel (Bhagat) (BJP) vs Pankaj Patel (AAP) vs Sonal Ben Patel (Congress)

Winners’ List For Vejalpur, Vatva, Ghatlodia, Ellisbridge, Naranpura

Constituency Candidates Party Winners Vejalpur Amit Thaker BJP Wins Vatva Babusinh Sarabhai Jadav BJP Wins Ghatlodia Patel Bhupendrabhai Rajnikant BJP Wins Ellisbridge Amit Shah BJP Wins Naranpura Jitendrakumar Ramanlal Patel (jitu Bhagat) BJP Wins

