Gujarat Polls 2022: Congress Pins Hope On Current MLA; BJP Eyes Return, AAP Tries Luck For 1st Time In Tharad

Gujarat Election 2022: Gulanbsinh Rajput of Congress is the sitting MLA from Tharad Assembly constituency, which is a part of Banas Kantha district of Gujarat. Tharad Assembly, one of Gujarat’s 182 Assembly seats, comes under the Banaskantha Lok Sabha constituency. Tharad will go to polls in the second phase of 2022 Gujarat Assembly Election on December 5. Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 is being held in two phases – December 1 (Thursday) and December 5 (Monday) while the counting will take place on December 8.

THARAD ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY AT GLANCE

Date of Voting: December 5, Monday

Date of Counting: December 8, Thursday

KEY CANDIDATES

Gulabsinh Rajput – Congress

Virchandbhai Chavda – AAP

Shankarbhai Chaudhary – BJP

GUJARAT ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022

Voting for the two-phased Gujarat Assembly elections will take place on December 1 and 5, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. This time, AAP is contesting for the first time in Gujarat. Banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP this time has set a target of winning more than 150 seats to form the government. Congress, on its part, said the party is looking at winning 125 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been winning consecutive elections in Gujarat since 1995.