New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday announced Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election dates but did not release the Gujarat Election dates. It was surprising to see that the Himachal Pradesh Election dates were announced and not Gujarat as both the state Assemblies’ term will come to end with just over a month gap. The term of Himachal Pradesh Assembly ends in January and that of Gujarat Assembly in February. Usually, in such cases, state elections are announced together and the results are declared on a common date.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Dates LIVE: Polling To Be Held In Single-Phase On November 12; Counting On December 8

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, in an announcement, said no rules were violated. “The gap between tenure of two assemblies (Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat) is 40 days. According to the rules, it should be at least 30 days so that one result doesn’t impact the other,” CEC Rajiv Kumar said.

“In Himachal Pradesh, there are a number of factors like weather. We want to hold the Himachal Pradesh elections before the onset of snow,” Rajiv Kumar said.

Himachal Pradesh Election 2023 will be held in a single-phase manner on November 12 and the result will be declared on December 9.

Eye on Gujarat Assembly Elections

The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023 while the term of the Himachal House will end on January 8, 2023. In the 182-seated Gujarat Assembly, there are 111 BJP and 62 Congress MLAs. Last month, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey visited Gujarat and Himachal to review poll preparedness.

The 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly election was held on December 9 and 14 in 2017 to elect the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). The votes were counted on 18 December.

The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) obtained a simple majority with an increase in the vote share in the last election. Despite a decrease in the number of seats, the BJP retained its simple majority in the house and formed government for the sixth time.

In the results declared for all the 182-seated Gujarat Assembly, BJP won 99 seats, Congress wins 77, 1 seat was won by NCP while Bhartiya Tribal Party and Independent candidate won 2 and 3 seats respectively.