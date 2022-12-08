live

Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP Wins Limbdi, Wadhwan, Chotila, Dhrangadhra and Morbi

Gujarat Election Result 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won Limbdi, Wadhwan, Chotila, Dhrangadhra and Morbi  Assembly seats.

Updated: December 8, 2022 3:37 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won Limbdi, Wadhwan, Chotila, Dhrangadhra and Morbi  Assembly seats. BJP scripted a landslide victory in Gujarat with Congress and AAP being decimitated. BJP has been in power for the last 27 years with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the longest-serving chief minister of the state. In the 2017 Gujarat polls, the BJP was halted at 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats.  Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Gujarat Election Result 2022, candidates winners list and other details.

Live Updates

  • 3:36 PM IST

    Updates to this live blog have ended.

  • 3:32 PM IST

    LIVE Morbi Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP’s Amrutiya Kantilal Shivlal wins Morbi | BJP’s Amrutiya Kantilal Shivlal won Morbi Assembly seat.

  • 3:25 PM IST

    LIVE Dhrangadhra Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP’s Prakashbhai Parsotambhai Varmora wins Dhrangadhra | BJP’s Prakashbhai Parsotambhai Varmora won Dhrangadhra Assembly seat.

  • 3:23 PM IST

    LIVE Limbdi Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP’s Kiritsinh Jitubha Rana wins Limbdi | BJP’s Kiritsinh Jitubha Rana won Limbdi Assembly seat.

  • 3:21 PM IST

    LIVE Chotila Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP’s Chauhan Shamajibhai Bhimajibhai won Chotila Assembly seat.

  • 12:48 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP’s Jagdishbhai Prabhubhai Makwana wins Wadhwan | BJP’s Jagdishbhai Prabhubhai Makwana won Wadhwan Assembly seat.

  • 11:57 AM IST

    LIVE Morbi Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP’s Amrutiya Kantilal Shivlal set to win from Morbi | BJP’s Amrutiya Kantilal Shivlal is headed towards victory in Morbi assembly seat.

  • 11:07 AM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022 Limbi, Wadhwan, Chotila, Dhrangadhra and Morbi -Latest Counting Update As Per Election Commission

    Limdi – BJP’s Kiritsinh Jitubha Rana takes massive lead with 27,569 votes

    Wadhwan – BJP’s Jagdishbhai Prabhubhai Makwana takes big lead with 32,323 votes

    Chotila – BJP’s Chauhan Shamajibhai Bhimajibhai takes significant lead with 21,693 votes

    Dhrangadhra – BJP’s Prakashbhai Parsotambhai Varmora is leading with 25,000 votes

    Morbi – BJP’s Amrutiya Kantilal Shivlal is leading with 31,851 votes

  • 9:09 AM IST
    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: Counting Update As Per Early Trends LATEST Update
    BJP – 130
    Congress – 44
    AAP – 4
    Others – 4
  • 8:59 AM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result Wadhwan: BJP’s Jagdishbhai Prabhubhai Makwana leads from Wadhwan |

    BJP’s Jagdishbhai Prabhubhai Makwana is leading from Wadhwan.

