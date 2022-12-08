live

Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP Wins Limbdi, Wadhwan, Chotila, Dhrangadhra and Morbi

Gujarat Election Result 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won Limbdi, Wadhwan, Chotila, Dhrangadhra and Morbi Assembly seats.

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Limbi, Wadhwan, Chotila, Dhangadhra and Morbi - Check Counting Update

Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won Limbdi, Wadhwan, Chotila, Dhrangadhra and Morbi Assembly seats. BJP scripted a landslide victory in Gujarat with Congress and AAP being decimitated. BJP has been in power for the last 27 years with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the longest-serving chief minister of the state. In the 2017 Gujarat polls, the BJP was halted at 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Gujarat Election Result 2022, candidates winners list and other details.

Load More