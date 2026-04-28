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Gujarat Local Body election results: BJP, AAP, Congress in fight to win crucial civic polls ahead of 2027 Assembly elections

Gujarat Local Body election results: BJP, AAP, Congress in fight to win crucial civic polls ahead of 2027 Assembly elections

Gujarat Local Body election results: The results of the civic elections held in Gujarat will decide the fate of the candidates of BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, besides Nationalist Congress Party and AIMIM today.

Gujarat Local Body election results: BJP, AAP, or Congress, who will win this litmus test before Lok Sabha and Assembly polls? (Video grab)

Gujarat Local Body election results: The counting of votes for the local body elections, which are considered the semi-finals before the 2027 assembly elections, has begun. BJP has been uncontested on 132 seats in 5 districts of South Gujarat, while on April 26, 2026, it got 59.21% in Surat Municipal Corporation, 65.28% in Navsari Municipal Corporation and 65.28% in Vapi Municipal Corporation.

The state’s 15 Mahanagarpalikas recorded 49% and 84 Nagarpalikas recorded 59% voting, while 34 district and 260 taluka panchayats recorded 61% voting respectively.

According to a press release issued by the Election Commission on April 24, a total of 732 candidates have declared unopposed in the local body elections, which are considered the litmus test of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Talking about various units, 43 candidates have been declared unopposed in 15 Mahanagarpalikas, 385 in 84 Nagarpalikas, 52 in 34 Zilla Panchayats and 252 in 260 Taluka Panchayats. The counting of votes began at 9 am.

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More than 4.18 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in these elections. Apart from Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, the fate of the candidates of Nationalist Congress Party and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is to be decided today.

ALSO READ: Ahmedabad Municipal Election Results 2026 Live: Counting of votes begin, check latest updates here

BJP’s victory in Gujarat is certain

BJP had won more than 700 seats unopposed even before the voting. With the election results coming in today, people have already started making political calculations. On one hand, BJP is in the fray with the slogan of Ab Ki Baar Sahib Ja Par, while on the other hand, the opposition is fighting for its survival. However, since BJP is adept at buying the opposition with the power and money, it seems difficult for Congress and AAP to come to power in Gujarat.

#WATCH | Gujarat: All preparations are in place for the counting of votes today for Gujarat local body elections. Visuals from a counting centre in Vadodara. Elections were held on Sunday, 26th April. pic.twitter.com/gYhvHT9YNz — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2026

Focus state’s four major cities

The focus of Gujarat’s local body elections is also on the state’s four major cities: Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot, which have been dominated by the BJP for decades.

Ahmedabad – 192

Surat – 120

Vadodara – 76

Rajkot – 72

The Aam Aadmi Party is seeking to expand its influence in Gujarat. Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led the campaign. Meanwhile, for the Congress, these elections are an opportunity to regain lost political ground in Gujarat. It has been out of power for more than 20 years.

ALSO READ: A look at Gandhinagar Municipal Election Results

What happened in 2021

In the local body elections held in March 2021, the BJP had won a landslide victory, winning 6,236 out of a total of 8,470 seats in various municipalities, taking a big lead over the Congress.

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