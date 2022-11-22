Gujarat Elections 2022: BJP Dominates INC On Thin Wafer In Vijapur. Will AAP Be Game Changer Or Vote Cutter?

Gandhinagar: The run-up to Gujarat assembly election is one of the most exciting political games to watch in 2022. On one side, we have the mighty Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has been running undefeated in the state since 1995, on the other side, we have the Indian National Congress (INC) which is struggling hard to keep up a strong face against the BJP, and then we have the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is hoping to disrupt the existing political scenario in the state.

In this highly-contested election, the battle in Vijapur is going to be one of the most-watched clashes because Congress lost by a thin margin of 1,164 votes to BJP in the last assembly election. While BJP’s Patel Ramanbhai Dhulabhai garnered 72,326 votes (vote rate: 47.80%), Congress’ Patel Nathabhai Prabhudas garnered 71,162 votes (vote rate: 47.03%) in 2017.

In the 2022 assembly election, BJP is fielding Ramanbhai Dhulabhai Patel once again, while Congress is fielding CJ Chavada and AAP is fielding Chiragbhai Patel in Vijapur.

There have been scattered reports on local BJP leaders being miffed with the party’s decision to field Ramanbhai Dhulabhai Patel from Vijapur. It is said that BJP leaders Suresh Patel and PI Patel raised objections to the party’s decision and that the dissenting party members met with senior BJP leaders in Gandhinagar.

CJ Chavda is currently the Congress MLA from Gandhinagar North. He has served as the president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee and as the head of Gandhinagar District Congress Committee.

AAP has fielded Chiragbhai Patel from Vijapur in an attempt to make inroads into the state that has been dominated by the saffron party. Is the Kejriwal-led party going to prove an effective challenge to the BJP in PM Narendra Modi’s home state? Or will AAP just act as a vote-cutter that probably prove beneficial for the BJP? Let’s wait and watch.

Gujarat assembly elections have been scheduled to take place between December 1 to 5 this year. The date of polling in Vijapura is on December 5, 2022. The final results of all constituencies will be declared on December 8, 2022.