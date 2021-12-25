New Delhi: At least ten students were lodged at the Sabarmati Central Jail for the past four days for taking part in the protest against the alleged leak of a question paper for the recruitment of government head clerks. The students had held protests outside the BJP headquarters in Ahmedabad against the alleged exam paper leak. The ten students were among the 93 AAP members lodged at the jail in Ahmedabad, according to the Aam Aadmi Party leaders and court documents.Also Read - Gujarat Extends Night Curfew Timings in THESE 8 Cities From December 25. Full List Here

All the arrested have been charged under 22 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including criminal conspiracy and sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the Indian Express reported. Also Read - Omicron Alert! 7 More Cases Reported in Gujarat; State Tally Climbs to 30

As per the report, the court documents stated that six arrested are between 18 and 19 years of age. Out of the ten students, four arrested were members of the AAP’s student wing – Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) – while six were members of the party’s youth wing. Also Read - Gujarat Cancels Head Clerk Recruitment Exam Due to Paper leak, Retest Scheduled in March

Gujarat: Clerk exam paper leak case

A total of 18 persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the leaking of a question paper of an exam in Gujarat held on December 12 for the recruitment of government head clerks. Four more persons, including two women candidates, were arrested on Wednesday by Gujarat’s Sabarkantha police. Those who were arrested on Wednesday were identified by the police as Danabhai Dangar, Keyur Patel, Krupali Patel and Himani Desai.

Also, more than Rs 34 lakh in cash was recovered from the premises of the main accused, Jayesh Patel, and his aide Dipak Patel, both already arrested, a senior official was qupted as saying by news agency PTI.

Police have recovered cash and other valuables worth Rs 78.46 lakh from them, Sabarkantha district SP Neeraj Badgujar said.

The written exam for the recruitment of 186 head clerks was conducted at centres across Gujarat on December 12 by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB), with nearly 88,000 aspirants appearing for the test. The exam was annulled after the paper leak episode came to light.

The police also recovered Rs 34.10 lakh in cash from the premises of Jayesh Patel and his aide Dipak Patel, who were arrested earlier, said the SP.

“While Dangar was involved in acquiring the question paper from the supervisor of a printing press (where it was printed), Keyur Patel helped Jayesh Patel in gathering candidates at one place to solve the leaked paper. The two arrested women candidates (Krupali Patel and Himani Desai) had appeared for the exam after acquiring and solving the leaked paper from other accused a day before the test,” said Badgujar.

Notably, the Gujarat government had on Tuesday cancelled the written test in the “larger interest” of nearly 88,000 candidates who had appeared and announced to hold a fresh exam in March.

After the paper leak came to light, an FIR for cheating (IPC section 420), criminal breach of trust (409) and criminal conspiracy (120-B) was lodged at the Prantij police station of Sabarkantha district a week ago.

Police investigations have so far revealed Jayesh Patel, a native of Unchha village of Prantij taluka, and other accused persons managed to acquire the question paper from the supervisor of a printing press and sold it to over 15 candidates and also helped them in solving the paper at various locations a day before the exam.