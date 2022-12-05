Gujarat Exit Poll 2022: BJP Set To Sweep State With 125-130 Seats, Predicts TV9

The Bharatiya Janata Parrty is predicted to sweep the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022, according to the TV9 Gujarati exit poll.

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022

Gujarat Exit Poll 2022: The BJP is expected to retain Gujarat for a seventh straight term, two exit polls have predicted. According to the TV9 Gujarati exit poll, the saffron camp is likely to grab 125-130 seats. While the counting of votes will take place on December 8, the exit poll predictions will give a clear picture of what the voters of Gujarat have decided for the next five years.

Gujarat exit polls

TV9

BJP: 125-130

CONG: 40-50

AAP: 3-5

Others: 03-07

P-MARQ

BJP: 128-148

CONG: 30-42

AAP: 2-10

News X- Jan Ki Baat on exit polls

According to the News X- Jan Ki Baat, 117 to 140 seats have been predicted for the BJP, 34 to 51 for the Congress, and 6 to 13 seats for the AAP.

