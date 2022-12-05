Top Recommended Stories
Gujarat Exit Poll 2022: BJP Set To Sweep State With 125-130 Seats, Predicts TV9
The Bharatiya Janata Parrty is predicted to sweep the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022, according to the TV9 Gujarati exit poll.
Gujarat Exit Poll 2022: The BJP is expected to retain Gujarat for a seventh straight term, two exit polls have predicted. According to the TV9 Gujarati exit poll, the saffron camp is likely to grab 125-130 seats. While the counting of votes will take place on December 8, the exit poll predictions will give a clear picture of what the voters of Gujarat have decided for the next five years.
Gujarat exit polls
TV9
- BJP: 125-130
- CONG: 40-50
- AAP: 3-5
- Others: 03-07
P-MARQ
- BJP: 128-148
- CONG: 30-42
- AAP: 2-10
News X- Jan Ki Baat on exit polls
According to the News X- Jan Ki Baat, 117 to 140 seats have been predicted for the BJP, 34 to 51 for the Congress, and 6 to 13 seats for the AAP.
Stay tuned for Zee News Exit Polls numbers.
