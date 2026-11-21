Gujarat fake currency scam: Spice trader cheated of Rs 40 lakh with fake ‘Children Bank of India’ notes; 2 arrested

A Gujarat spice trader was duped of Rs 40 lakh after fraudsters posing as an online angadia service delivered bundles containing fake Rs 500 notes marked 'Children Bank of India'. Police arrested two couriers in Ahmedabad and seized 1,666 imitation notes. Here's how the gang carried out the fraud.

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Gujarat fake currency scam: Spice trader cheated of Rs 40 lakh with fake 'Children Bank of India' notes; 2 arrested (AI/Representational)

A spice trader in Gujarat’s Mehsana district has allegedly been cheated of Rs 40 lakh by a gang that used fake currency notes to carry out the fraud. The accused reportedly posed as representatives of an online angadia service, a traditional cash transfer network, and delivered eight bundles filled with imitation Rs 500 notes. The fake notes carried unusual markings such as ‘Children Bank of India’ and ‘Bharatiya Manoranjan Bank’. They were packed in wrappers designed to look like genuine bank currency bundles.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad’s Ghatlodia police arrested two men who allegedly worked as couriers for the gang. They have been identified as Rahulsinh Vijaysingh Thakur, a resident of New Delhi, and Malchand Prameshwarlal Sharma, from Rajasthan.

Police recovered 17 bundles containing 1,666 imitation Rs 500 notes from the accused. Investigators are now searching for other people suspected of being involved in the racket.

How did the Rs 40 lakh fraud take place?

The incident began when Rohitkumar Patel, who runs a cumin and fennel trading business under the name B.B. Traders in Unjha, was expecting a payment of Rs 40 lakh from a business associate in Nagpur. The two parties decided to use an online angadia service to transfer the money. An angadia is a traditional courier service used by traders to transport cash and valuables between cities.

On November 17, two men reached the area near Milan Theatre, close to the Unjha vegetable market, with a bag containing eight bundles of notes. Each bundle was supposed to contain Rs 5 lakh.

The bundles were wrapped in paper strips resembling bank packaging. Trusting the appearance of the packets, the trader accepted the delivery and informed his Nagpur associate, who then released the Rs 40 lakh payment.

However, the fraud came to light when the bundles were opened and checked at the office. The notes carried markings such as ‘Children Bank of India’, ‘Bharatiya Manoranjan Bank’ and ‘Five Hundred Coupon’. The packets also had labels resembling those used by ICICI Bank.

How did police catch the accused?

After discovering the fraud, the trader’s family approached the police and decided to help catch the people involved. They contacted the same angadia network and arranged another fake cash delivery in Ahmedabad. This time, the money was supposed to be handed over to Riken Patel’s father, Narendrakumar Patel.

On November 19, a person contacted Narendrakumar through WhatsApp and informed him that the cash delivery had arrived.

The Ghatlodia police had already been alerted and deployed plainclothes officers near the Parasnagar petrol pump in Ahmedabad. When the two couriers arrived with bags containing currency bundles, police officers surrounded them and arrested them.

How much fake currency did police recover?

During the operation, police recovered 17 bundles containing 1,666 imitation Rs 500 notes. Each bundle contained 98 notes. Although the notes had a face value of Rs 500 each, they were not legal currency and carried markings identifying them as imitation money.

The total face value of the seized notes was Rs 8.33 lakh. The notes were packed in a way that made the bundles look like genuine bank currency packets.

Who are the accused in the fake currency racket?

The arrested men have been identified as Rahulsinh Vijaysingh Thakur, 23, from New Delhi, and Malchand Prameshwarlal Sharma, 30, from Rajasthan’s Bikaner district.

During questioning, Sharma allegedly told police that his brother, Gajanan Sharma, who lives in Noida, introduced him to a person named Dhanraj.

Dhanraj allegedly instructed the two men to collect the fake currency bundles from another accused, identified as Varun, near a railway station in Delhi.

The two couriers were reportedly promised Rs 5,000 each for delivering the bundles, along with reimbursement of their train travel expenses.

Police have registered a case against five people under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A search is underway for the three other suspects.