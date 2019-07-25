Ahmedabad: A young woman cop was suspended after she recorded a TikTok video of her dancing to a Bollywood number inside a police station. The video went viral on social media.

In the video, the woman could be seen dancing in front of a lock-up inside Langhnaj police station in Mehsana district.

“Chaudhary has violated the rules. She was not in uniform while on duty. Secondly, she shot a video of herself inside the Langhnaj village police station. Police personnel should follow discipline, which she has not done and hence suspended,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Manjitha Vanzara told reporters.

I am hearing that Gujarat police has suspended this cop for a TikTok video. pic.twitter.com/WeOWjXXTHB — Himanshu Shekhar (@HimaanshuS) July 24, 2019

Vanzara said Chaudhary shot the video on July 20 and circulated it on social media sites and Whatsapp.

Recruited in the LRD in 2016, Chaudhary was transferred to Mehsana in 2018, said the Deputy Superintendent.

A number of such incidents have surfaced recently. In one of them, four nurses in Odisha were slapped a show-cause notice for recording TikTok videos inside the special neonatal care unit (SNCU) of the district headquarter hospital. In the video which went viral on social media, the nurses were seen singing, dancing and crooning to Bollywood songs inside the SNCU in their official uniforms, a report said.