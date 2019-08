New Delhi: A major fire broke out at a cloth factory in Pandesara in Surat, Gujarat early on Saturday morning. Rescue operations are underway.

At least 18 fire tenders rushed to the spot. There have been no major injuries or casualties reported so far. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Gujarat: Fire breaks out in a cloth factory in Pandesara, Surat. 18 fire tenders at the spot. No injuries reported, more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ErrgvxmLjX — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019

This is breaking news, more details awaited.