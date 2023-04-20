Home

Gujarat Fire: Four Dead in Massive Blaze at Firecracker Company in Aravalli District| VIDEO

Gandinagar: Four people have died in a massive fire that broke out at a firecracker company in Gujarat’s Aravalli district on Thursday. “Four people died after a massive fire broke out at a firecracker company in the Aravalli district. Although we have received information that only four people were inside, still rescue operation is underway,” SP Sanjay Kharat, Aravalli district.

“Our staff team immediately reached the incident spot after receiving the information about a massive fire. Operations are underway to douse the fire,” Fire officer Digvijay Singh Gadhvi, Aravalli told news agency ANI.

WATCH VIDEO

#WATCH | A massive fire breaks out at a firecracker company in Aravalli district of Gujarat. Two fire tenders present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/2oOnSHfpjk — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

In a video posted by ANI, a huge blaze of fire and massive smoke billowing from it can be seen covering the sky.

Read more on Latest India News on India.com.