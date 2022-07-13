New Delhi: Several areas in Gujarat’s Navsari were inundated by floods caused by heavy rainfall. Houses, trees in low-lying areas were swept away in the floods as many were shifted to shelter homes in Navsari. An aerial view of Navsari showed the extent of damage in the area.Also Read - Gujarat Rains: Heavy Rain Causes Flood-Like Situation In Rajkot, Ahmedabad | Watch

A video shared by news agency ANI showed people standing on buildings’ rooftop as many were moved into the shelter homes. Six persons died in lightning strikes while scores have been displaced as heavy rain lashed Gujarat for the past three days.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Several parts of Navsari inundate increasingly amid a heavy downpour in the state#GujaratFloods pic.twitter.com/zfX6sSgghh — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in 14 districts of the state in the next 24 hours. A red alert has been issued for heavy rain in Bharuch, Chhotaudepur, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Dang, Navsari and Valsad districts. The weather department has predicted heavy rain in Porbandar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Anand and Vadodara.

Dadiapada town in Narmada district has received the maximum rainfall of 21 inches while it was 16 inches in Umarpada, 20 inches in Tilakwada, 16 inches in Sagbara and 15 inches in Kaprada, the IMD said in a . While briefing the media at a meeting held at the State Emergency Operations Centre, Gandhinagar on Tuesday, Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi said that so far six deaths have been reported in the state in which most of the deaths have been due to lightning. “Not a single death has been reported because of administrative malpractice or negligence. Adequate cooperation of citizens is also being received in the rescue operations,” he stated.

The minister claimed that the state administration is on stand-by and equipped for the safety and security of the lives and property of the citizens. He said 18 NDRF teams and 18 SDRF platoons have been deployed in the affected districts of the state, while two teams have been kept on standby.