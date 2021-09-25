New Delhi: Owing to the dip in the covid cases, the Bhupendra Patel-led Gujarat government on Friday relaxed night curfew timings by one hour in 8 major cities, to be effective from 12 midnight to 6 am till October 10. In view of Navratri festival, Garba allowed in housing societies and streets. The government has also allowed Durga puja and Vijaydashmi celebrations with a limit of 400 persons.Also Read - Quad Vaccine Initiative Will Help Indo-Pacific Nations to Great Extent: PM Modi at Summit

Gujarat reported 17 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours which took the state”s infection tally to 8,25,814, a health official said on Friday evening. No fatality on account of the viral infection was reported, so the death toll remained unchanged at 10,082. Also Read - From Climate Change To Covid Crisis, Key Takeaways From PM Modi-Joe Biden Meet At The White House

With 12 persons getting discharged from hospitals, the recovery count rose to 8,15,587. The state has 145 active cases, of which four are on ventilator support. A government release said 5.88 crore coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 5.24 lakh during the day. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: State Relaxes Restrictions, Allows Cinema Halls to Reopen From Oct 1. Check Full List of Guidelines Here

Neighbouring Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu had no active cases as of Friday evening, an official from the Union Territory said. Gujarat’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,814, new cases 17, total deaths 10,082, recovered 8,15,587, active cases 145.