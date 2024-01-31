Gujarat Government Transfers 50 IAS Officers Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due in a few months, the Gujarat government has transferred 50 IAS officers, including various collectors and district development officers (DDOs).

Gujarat Government Transfers 50 IAS Officers Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

Ahmedabad: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due in a few months, the Gujarat government has transferred 50 IAS officers, including various collectors and district development officers (DDOs). The state General Administration Department issued a notification to this effect on Tuesday night, an official said.

Trending Now

As per the notification, Jamnagar district collector B. A. Shah has been transferred as the new collector of Vadodara district.

You may like to read

AB Gor, currently serving as the Vadodara collector, has been appointed in the Chief Minister’s Office in Gandhinagar as Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

Surat collector Aayush Oak has been transferred as the new collector of Valsad.

Sourabh Pardhi, currently serving as the managing director of the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd., has been appointed as the new collector of Surat.

Morbi district collector GT Pandya has now been appointed as the collector of Devbhumi Dwarka district.

Navsari collector Amit Prakash Yadav has now been made the collector of Kheda district, replacing KL Bachani, who has been appointed as the new director of information in Gandhinagar.

Valsad collector Kshipra Agre has been made the new collector of Navsari.

Gir-Somnath collector HK Vadhvaniya has been appointed as the additional secretary in the health and family welfare department, Gandhinagar.

Chhotaudepur district collector Stuti Charan has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the Water and Sanitation Management Organisation, Gandhinagar.

Nitin Sangwan, the 2016 batch IAS officer currently serving as the director of fisheries in Gandhinagar, has been appointed as the new DDO of Junagadh.

Junagadh municipal commissioner RM Tanna has been appointed as the DDO of Surendranagar. He has been replaced by 2016-batch IAS officer Om Prakash, who is currently serving as the DDO of Mehsana.

Yogesh Nirgude, serving as joint secretary in the home department, has been appointed as the new collector of Dahod district.

Kiran Jhaveri, serving as the additional commissioner of state tax in Ahmedabad, has been sent to Morbi district as its collector.

Ahmedabad deputy municipal commissioner Neha Kumari has been transferred as the new collector of Mahisagar district, while Morbi DDO D. D. Jadeja has been made the collector of Gir-Somnath district.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.