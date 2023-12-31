Home

Gujarat Govt Issues Guidelines For Hotels, Clubs, Restaurants For Liquor Law Exemption Rules In GIFT City

Gujarat government has issued a set of guidelines for hotels, clubs and/or restaurants in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) as part of the liquor law exemption rules. Read to know everything..

New Delhi: Recently, a huge step was taken by the Gujarat Government when it announced the lifting of ban on liquor in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) area of Gandhinagar and exempted it from the state-wise prohibition of alcohol. This exemption is for all hotels, clubs and/or restaurants who desire to serve liquor for their customers. A week after this announcement, Gujarat Government has now announced a set of rules or guidelines which will be implemented for all hotels, clubs and restaurants in the GIFT City. Read to know about these new guidelines, as issued by the state government..

Govt Guidelines For Liquor Law Exemption Rules In GIFT City

As mentioned earlier, the state government has issued guidelines and a set of rules for liquor law exempton rules in GIFT City, Ahmedabad. Read in detail, the guidelines issued..

FL-III License To Serve Liquor

Any unit situated in GIFT City, desiring to obtain an FL-III license shall apply to the Superintendent of Prohibition and Excise, Gandhinagar in Form “A”. After due verification, the Superintendent of Prohibition and Excise shall send the proposal with his recommendation, through the Director to the GIFT Facilitation Committee for an appropriate decision. After approval by the Committee, the Superintendent of Prohibition and Excise shall issue the license in Form FL-III, the government said in a Gazette notification on Saturday.

Liquor To Be Served ONLY In This Area

The licensee shall serve liquor”>liquor for consumption in the approved “Wine and Dine” facility area only. To get a liquor”>liquor license for the “wine and dine” facility, one will have to pay Rs 1 lakh per annum and a Rs 2 lakh security deposit. These permits will be issued to those who have attained 21 years of age.

Liquor License Duration, Fine

“The license can be issued for a period of one to five years initially. Subsequently, it can be renewed for up to five years at a time. The fees for the F.L.-III licence shall be Rs 1,00,000/- (Rupees one lakh) only per annum and the security deposit shall be Rs 2,00,000/- (Rupees two lakh) only,” the notification read. “The licensee/Liquor Access Permit/ Temporary Permit holder shall comply with the provisions of the Gujarat Prohibition Act, 1949,” it added.

Who Can Get License Access Permit (LAP)?

The rules further state that Recommending Officers will have to prepare a list of employees desiring to get LAP and send the list to the Authorised Officer. The recommending officer shall prepare a list of employees desiring to obtain the Liquor Access Permit and shall send the same to the Authorized Officer. “The Authorized Officer, shall send the approved list to Authorized Person(s); Superintendent of Prohibition & Excise and Recommending Officer. The Authorized Officer shall issue Liquor Access Permit cards on the basis of the approved list of employees and send the same to Recommending Officer,” it said.

The Liquor Access Permit shall be issued for two years and can be renewed for two years at a time. The fees for the permit shall be Rs 1000 per annum. Meanwhile, if the permit holder ceases to be an employee of the company, organisation, or unit at GIFT City, the permit shall stand cancelled, it added.

Visitors Who Want Temporary Permit

Similarly, for visitors, the Recommending Officer shall prepare a list of visitor(s) desiring to obtain temporary permit. One Liquor Access Permit holder of the concerned company, organisation, or unit shall be required to accompany such visitor(s) in the wine and dine area, it said.

Reason Behind The Major Decision

The Gujarat government’s decision to lift the ban on liquor in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City is aimed at fostering a global business environment. Notably, GIFT City has evolved into a global financial and technological hub, attracting notable economic activities. The move aims to enhance facilities for global investors and international companies operating in the city.

As per the statement state prohibition department’s statement, the new norms allow people to ‘wine and dine’ in the GIFT City area, new agency PTI reported. After the exemption, Hotels, restaurants, and clubs, both existing and forthcoming, in the City area, will be allowed for wine and dine services. However, these outlets will not be permitted to sell liquor bottles to customers. Notably, the relaxation is given to cater people who are working in GIFT City and their official guests.

“Liquor access permits will be given to owners and employees of companies in the GIFT City, and temporary permits will be given to their visitors who can go to such hotels and restaurants to consume alcohol,” the statement read, as quoted by PTI. However, Gujarat prohibition and excise department will keep an eye on the regulation of the import, storage, and sale of liquor in GIFT City.

(Inputs from ANI)

