Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today announced the new traffic rules which are intended to provide relief to the commuters from hefty fines as was under the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019.

Rupani said that as per new traffic rules there is a fine of ₹1,000 for not wearing a helmet, but in Gujarat, it has been reduced to ₹500.

He said that the new fine for not wearing a seat belt is ₹1,000 as per the new rule, but in Gujarat, it’s ₹500.

“Driving a vehicle dangerously attracts a fine of ₹5,000 as per new rules, however, in Gujarat it will be ₹1500 for three-wheelers, ₹3,000 for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and ₹5,000 for others,” said Rupani.

As per the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019, driving a vehicle without Driving License attracted a fine of Rs 5000 but Gujarat government has changed it to Rs 2,000 for the two-wheelers and Rs 3000 for the rest.

In the MV Act, fine for triple riding was Rs 1,000 which has been reduced to Rs 100.

In Gujarat, driving a vehicle with pollution will be Rs 1,000 for small vehicles and Rs 3,000 for large vehicles which were earlier Rs 10,000 under the new MV Act.

Interestingly, a resident of Vadodara, Gujarat, had pasted all required documents including Driving License (DL), Registration Certificate (RC), insurance, on his helmet to avoid any penalty while driving.

R Shah, who pasted the documents on his helmet, said that this will help him not facing any fines as per new traffic regulations.

“Helmet is the first thing I put on before riding a bike, that’s why I pasted all documents on it so I don’t face any fines as per new traffic regulations,” said Shah.