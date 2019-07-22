Ahmedabad: The district primary education department of Mehsana has ordered a probe in the incident of a government primary school teacher who allegedly made three boys wear bangles after they failed to turn in their homework.

The incident was reported from Government Primary School Number 3 in Kheralu Taluka of Mehsana district on Thursday last week where a school teacher, Manubhai Prajapati, had allegedly forced three students of class 6 to wear bangles for not finishing their homework.

The teacher allegedly asked some of the girls in the class to lend their bangles and then made the erring boys wear them as a “mark of shame”, said a leading daily. The report said that all the three boys did not go to school on Friday or Saturday as they were very ashamed of themselves.

The education department got to know of the incident on Saturday when the parents of the three children approached them, claiming that the boys were refusing to go to the school.

Mehsana District Education Officer Smita Patel said, “A probe has been ordered into the incident and a detailed report will be sent to be after the statements of the parents have been recorded. We will take action against the teacher if found guilty. Both parents and their kids have been called to the school.”

Meanwhile, the accused teacher has been sent on indefinite leave. The officials have denied that the boys aren’t going to school. Kheralu Taluka Education Officer Kalpana Chowdhary told the daily that the teacher had been sent on leave while the probe was on. But the kids were in school on Monday, she said.