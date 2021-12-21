Surat: The counting of votes for Gujarat Gram Panchayat Elections 2021, which are seen as a litmus test for political parties ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, is currently underway. As per the state election commission, the average voter turnout in the gram panchayat polls held on Sunday was over 77 per cent. The Gujarat Panchayat Polls were held to elect 8,686 gram panchayats and 48,573 wards using 37,000 ballot boxes across more than 23,000 booths. As per the update uploaded on the website of the state election body on Monday, the sarpanch election recorded a turnout of 77.03 per cent, while that of ward members was 72.92 per cent. A total of over 1.81 crore people were eligible to vote. A total of 27,200 candidates were in the fray for the posts of sarpanch, and 1,19,998 to become panchayat members.Also Read - Astrological Prediction For New Year: 2022 Will be Lucky For Leo, Libra And These Zodiac Signs

10:00 am: Counting of votes to decide the fate of nearly 1.5 lakh candidates is now underway in Gujarat.

A gram panchayat election is fought by a candidate in his personal capacity and not on party symbols, though they remain affiliated to one party or another. In gram panchayat polls, each person is required to cast two votes, one to elect the sarpanch and another for electing panchayat member for his ward. The election is seen as the last major test for political parties ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled in December next year.