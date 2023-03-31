Home

News

India

Gujarat HC Fines Kejriwal, Says Details Of PM Modi’s Degree Not Needed

Gujarat HC Fines Kejriwal, Says Details Of PM Modi’s Degree Not Needed

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for asking for the details of the degree of the Prime Minister.

PM Modi (File Photo)

Gujarat High Court Fines Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Gujarat High Court on Friday set aside an order directing the Gujarat University to reveal details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degree saying “it’s not needed”. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for asking for the details of the degree of the Prime Minister. Kejriwal has to deposit the money with the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority.

Single-judge Justice Biren Vaishnav set aside the order of the Chief Information Commission (CIC) directing the public information officer (PIO) of PMO and the PIOs of Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of Modi’s graduate and postgraduate degrees. Gujarat High Court ruled that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) need not furnish the degree and post-graduate degree certificate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

You may like to read

Pertinently, the Court also imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on Arvind Kejriwal who had sought details of the PM’s degree certificate.

In 2016, the Central Information Commission had directed the Gujarat University to furnish information on PM Modi’s Master’s degree. Gujarat University had challenged the CIC’s order to make PM Modi’s MA degree available to Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal On Gujarat HC Order

क्या देश को ये जानने का भी अधिकार नहीं है कि उनके PM कितना पढ़े हैं? कोर्ट में इन्होंने डिग्री दिखाए जाने का ज़बरदस्त विरोध किया। क्यों? और उनकी डिग्री देखने की माँग करने वालों पर जुर्माना लगा दिया जायेगा? ये क्या हो रहा है? अनपढ़ या कम पढ़े लिखे PM देश के लिए बेहद ख़तरनाक हैं https://t.co/FtSru6rddI — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 31, 2023

Soon after the Gujarat HC order on PM Modi’s degree, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal questioned the verdict as he wrote on Twitter, “Doesn’t the country even have the right to know how much their PM has read? He vehemently opposed showing the degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see their degree will be fined? What is this happening? An illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.