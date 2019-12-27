New Delhi: The Gujarat High Court on Friday pronounced death penalty for the convict in Surat rape and murder case, stated news agency ANI. The man was arrested from Buxar district in Bihar last year for raping and killing a three-year-old girl in Gujarat’s Surat, stated a report quoting officials.

The accused Anil Yadav was arrested on October 19, 2018. Speaking to news agency PTI over the phone, Kumar had said, “Yadav was arrested under Dhansoi Police Station limits where a raid was conducted by the Gujarat police team, assisted by the local police. Although the accused was a resident of Itarhi Police Station area, he had been staying away from home.” The Gujarat police team had camped in Buxar for a couple of days before Yadav was finally nabbed, he added.

The three-year-old girl went missing from her house in Godadara locality of Surat and her body was recovered from a locked building in the area on October 16. Yadav, named as the main suspect in the case, lived on the ground floor of the building where the girl’s family, from Maharashtra, lived on the first floor. The accused has confessed to the crime before the police, Superintendent of Police Upendra Nath Verma had said. Yadav also admitted that he had consumed liquor on that day when he raped and killed the minor girl, he added.

The incident had come close on the heels of the rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha which had triggered attacks on migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh across Gujarat. The ruling BJP has been blaming Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor for the violence while the opposition party has been accusing the party in power of failure to take action.

(With agency inputs)