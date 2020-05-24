New Delhi: The Gujarat High Court on Sunday called the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, the main COVID-19 facility of the state government, “as good as a dungeon, may be even worse”, The Indian Express reported. The hospital has recorded a total of 377 Coronavirus-related deaths, accounting for 45 per cent of the total deaths in the state. Also Read - Social Distancing Goes For a Toss in This UP Village as People Attend Cow's Funeral Procession

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation on contentions concerning the COVID-19-related issues in the state. During the hearing, the court also pulled up the state government and gave directions on treatment and facilities with regards to Coronavirus patients.

"It is very distressing and painful to note that the condition prevailing as on date in the Civil Hospital, is pathetic… We are very sorry to state that the Civil Hospital Ahmedabad… appears to be in an extremely bad shape. As we said earlier, the Civil Hospital is meant to treat patients. However, it appears that as on date, it is as good as a dungeon. May be even worse than a dungeon," the leading news daily quoted the bench as saying.

The court linked the high death rate to the lack of adequate number of ventilator. “Is the state government aware of the hard fact that the patients at the Civil Hospital are dying because of lack of adequate number of ventilators? How does the state government propose to tackle this problem of ventilators?,” the court added.

The court then went on to ask the state government to make it mandatory for all multispeciality, private and corporate hospitals in Ahmedabad city and outskirts to have at least 50 per cent of its beds reserved for COVID-19 patients.