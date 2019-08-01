Ahmedabad: Heavy rains have led to flash floods in Vadodara, Gujarat, reports said on Thursday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has held a high-level meeting to review torrential rain situation in the city and deputed two IAS officers to provide guidance to the local administration.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have begun rescue work in Vadodara following flash floods in the city, due to heavy rainfall.

Continuous rainfall since Wednesday morning has flooded major parts of the city though river Vishwamitri was just a couple of feet below the danger level. Hundreds of people were stranded in offices because of the floods.

According to the district administration, Ajwa dam reservoir was at 209.7 feet, just 5 feet below the danger mark of 214 feet at 6 PM on Wednesday. The Vishwamitri river which overflows after 26 feet, was already flowing at 23 feet.

As many as 13 trains have been cancelled due to waterlogging in Vadodara junction. Helpline number 07922147997 has been provided for the railway updates.

Due to heavy rain and waterlogging, all courts functioning at headquarters of Vadodara district, including taluka courts, will remain closed today.

As per the IMD forecast, widespread rainfall across Gujarat will continue till Saturday.

The South-West monsoon has been vigorous over the Saurashtra region and active over other districts of Gujarat where heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at several places in Central Gujarat and south Gujarat districts like Vadodara, Valsad, Surat, Dangs, Bharuch and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Jamnagar, Dwarka and a few areas of Kutch on Wednesday.

Teams of the NDRF and the State Disaster Response Force have been put on standby in various rainfall districts in north and south Gujarat and Saurashtra region while the state has activated flood monitoring control rooms at all districts.