New Delhi: The Gujarat High Court has banned the entry of people in its premises and barred the entry of litigants while making it mandatory for those required to appear in person to carry COVID-19 negative report amid recent spike in coronavirus cases. The COVID negative report should not be more than 48 hours. The curbs have come into effect from Wednesday, as per a circular issued by the High Court’s registrar general.Also Read - Amid Rising Omicron Cases, WHO Issues Stern Warning | Read Here

According to the circular, the Chief Justice has also ordered for the closure of all the canteens located in the high court premises from Wednesday. Screening has been made mandatory for all those entering the court premises, with strict adherence to social distancing norm and cooperation with the medical screening team, it said. Also Read - BREAKING: Hong Kong Bans Flights From India, 7 Other Countries After Omicron Outbreak

“In the matter of habeas corpus petitions, the corpus shall be produced by the jurisdictional police authorities before the jurisdictional district court to enable the judges presiding the bench to interact in virtual mode with the persons so produced,” said the circular. Also Read - Bharat Biotech Gets DCGI Nod To Test Intranasal COVID Vaccine As Booster

The HC has also asked the advocates’ association president to ensure that the bar library, reference library and all bar rooms are closed by 1 pm every day, and requested advocates to not sit in large numbers in any of the court premises.

Other precautionary measures like downloading the Aarogya App and avoiding handshakes are also required to be taken, apart from following the government advisory issued from time-to-time, said the circular.

What is the COVID situation in India

India on Wednesday detected 243 new cases of highly transmissible Covid variant Omicron in the last 24 hours. With this, India’s Omicron tally rose to 2,135 cases. Maharashtra and Delhi continue to be the worst-hit states with this new variant.

Among the states and union territories (UTs) that have reported the Omicron infection so far, Maharashtra tops the list with 653 cases of this variant. Of them, 259 patients have been discharged as per the health ministry data on Wednesday. The state alone has reported 85 new Omicron cases in the last 24 hours.

With 82 cases of Omicron variant detected in the last 24 hrs, Delhi’s tally has reached 464. The national capital has the second highest cases of Omicron infection. However, 57 of them have been discharged from the hospital. Delhi is followed by Kerala with 185 Omicron cases. The Union health ministry on Wednesday morning said that the Omicron infection has so far spread into 24 states and UTs.

Among other states, Rajasthan has detected 174 Omicron infection with 88 discharged so far. Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have so far reported 154 and 121 cases of Omicron respectively.

