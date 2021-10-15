New Delhi: The live stream system of Gujarat High Court is now being adopted by the High Courts of other states. Recently, the Gujarat High Court made a new beginning in the country by starting the live streaming of the court proceedings so that people can watch it live on YouTube. With this, the people across the country are able to watch their case and important decisions of the court online on their TV and mobile screens at home.Also Read - SAFF Championship 2021: Sunil Chhetri Equals Brazilian Great, Pele's International Goal-Scoring Record; In Contention With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Among the Active Scorers

It must be noted that the Gujarat High Court is the first High Court in the country to start the livestreaming of the court proceedings. Other High Courts of the country are now showeing eagerness to adopt this system and gradually many state High Courts are insisting on live streaming of the court proceedings. Also Read - SAFF Championship 2021: Sunil Chhetri Fires India to 1-0 Win Over Nepal

Three months ago, the Gujarat High Court decided to telecast all court proceedings live. The purpose of this live telecast was to remove the idea of the court such as long pending cases, lengthy judicial process, and to maintain public confidence in the Indian judicial process. Also Read - India vs Nepal Live Streaming SAFF Championship 2021 in India: When And Where to Watch IND vs NEP Live Stream Football Match Online on Discovery+, JIOTV; TV Telecast on Eurosport

Live telecast of judicial process will prove to be effective in the fight against pending cases in courts as well as delay in proceedings, making the judicial process faster and more transparent. Live telecast of the proceedings of the court will also see a change in the thinking of the people and this system has also seen a change in the behavior of the lawyers working in the court.

The High Courts of other states are also welcoming this revolutionary decision of Gujarat and are emphasizing on adopting this live strumming system. At present, you can watch many cases online on the YouTube of Gujarat High Court.

On the lines of Gujarat High Court, Karnataka High Court and Orissa High Court have now stepped up efforts to start online streaming of pending cases.

On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh government during Chandrababu Naidu had taken this initiative for the first time in the country when it comes to bringing transparency in government work and taking government works to the public and showing the process of work live.

Chandrababu Naidu had started the live telecast of the proceedings of the assembly to show the performance of his ministers to the people and to bring discipline in the assembly.