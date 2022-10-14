Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Election, Updates: The Election Commission of India on Friday announced the poll dates for Himachal Pradesh Assembly. The voting will be held on November 12, 2022. The counting will take place on December 8. The Gujarat Assembly tenure ends on February 18, 2023. The term of the Himachal House, meanwhile, ends on January 8, 2023. In both states, the BJP has the majority. According to the opinion poll conducted by ABP News-CVoter released earlier this month, the BJP will receive 46.8% (down from 49.1% in 2017) of the vote share, followed by the INC with 32.3% (down from 41.4% in 2017). The AAP may garner a sizeable vote share of 17.4%. The opinion poll suggests BJP is expected to bag 135-143 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly.Also Read - 'Operation Lotus' Failed in Delhi, Says Arvind Kejriwal; Tables Confidence Motion in Assembly | 5 Points

  • 4:56 PM IST

  • 3:36 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Election Dates Announced

    October 25 – Last date of filing nomination

    October 29 – Withdrawal of nomination

    Date of Polling – November 12

    Date of counting – December 8

  • 3:34 PM IST

    Single phase voting in Himachal, voting for all 68 seats on Nov 12

  • 3:33 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Poll Dates: The voting for Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on 12 November

  • 3:32 PM IST

    CEC appeals to maintain covid appropriate behaviour during the polls

  • 3:30 PM IST

    KYC- Know Your Candidates Candidates: Criminal records to be made accessible to enable voters to make an informed choice: CEC

  • 3:27 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Assembly’s tenure is ending on 8th January: CEC

  • 3:23 PM IST

    Commission staff will go to houses for voters aged above 80 years for polling, process to be videographed: CEC Rajiv Kumar

  • 3:21 PM IST

    Some polling stations are to be managed entirely by PWD staff: CEC

  • 3:18 PM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election Dates 2022: EC working with 3 broad objectives

    -Conduct free, fair, inclusive, accessible and inducement-free elections
    -Hassle-Free & comfortable voting experience
    -Maximum voter participation