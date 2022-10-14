Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Election, Updates: The Election Commission of India on Friday announced the poll dates for Himachal Pradesh Assembly. The voting will be held on November 12, 2022. The counting will take place on December 8. The Gujarat Assembly tenure ends on February 18, 2023. The term of the Himachal House, meanwhile, ends on January 8, 2023. In both states, the BJP has the majority. According to the opinion poll conducted by ABP News-CVoter released earlier this month, the BJP will receive 46.8% (down from 49.1% in 2017) of the vote share, followed by the INC with 32.3% (down from 41.4% in 2017). The AAP may garner a sizeable vote share of 17.4%. The opinion poll suggests BJP is expected to bag 135-143 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly.Also Read - 'Operation Lotus' Failed in Delhi, Says Arvind Kejriwal; Tables Confidence Motion in Assembly | 5 Points