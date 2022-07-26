Ahmedabad: The death toll in the liquor tragedy in Ahmedabad and Botad districts of Gujarat climbed to 28 on Tuesday. As many as 47 persons from Botad rural areas, were brought to Bhavnagar district government hospital this morning. In a damage control exercise, the Gujarat government formed a Fact Finding Committee headed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to inquire into the reasons behind the case.Also Read - Gujarat: Sessions Court Adjourns Order On Bail Applications Of Teesta Setalvad, RB Sreekumar For 28 July

14 Booked In Spurious Liquor Case

Gujarat Police has registered a case against 14 bootleggers for murder, causing hurt by means of poison and conspiracy in the case. On Monday morning, the first victim of illicit alcohol was brought to the Barwala Community Health Centre in Botad district. 24 hours later, an FIR was filed with the district police station against 14 persons. The FIR citing Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report states, "the liquid drunk by the victims contained 'K' and 'LL' Methyl Alcohol, 98.71 and 98.99 percent respectively."

How Was Illicit Liquor Distributed?

One of the accused, Pintoo Rashikhai is said to have admitted before the police that he had purchased 200 liters of chemicals from Vinod Bhikhabhai, Sanjay Bhikhabhai and Haresh Vala. After which he processed it by mixing water and packed in plastic bags of five liters each.

According to the FIR, Pintoo had sold this to bootleggers, Gajuben of Rojid village, Jatubhai of Ranpuri village, Bhaan Naran and Vijay Padhiya of Vaiya village.

Addressing the media in Gandhinagar, Ashish Bhatia, Director General of Police (DGP) said, “The kingpin in the hooch tragedy is one Jayesh Khavadia, who is working with AMOS company as supervisor. The company deals in industrial alcohol (Methyl Alcohol) as it repacks the industrial alcohol from 100 liter barrel to 2.5 liter bottles and supplies them to a factory in Changodar.”

The officer further said, “During this transportation, Jayesh had stolen 600 liters and sold them to his far related cousins Vinod and Sanjay Bhikhabhai, against the payment of Rs 40,000. Police have recovered unused 460 liters from the brothers.”

Gujarat Forms Panel To Investigate Case

Around 28 persons have died after drinking illicit liquor in Ahmedabad rural and Botad districts so far. Out of the 28 deaths, two are suspicious.

Announcing the formation of the Fact Finding Committee, Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghvi said, “Subhash Trivedi- IGP (CID- crime) will head the committee, other members being IAS Nikhil Gandhi and H.P. Sanghvi Director of Gujarat Forensic Science Laboratory. The committee will submit its report within three days to the government.”

Opposition Slams Govt, Minister Says No Time To Play Politics

The opposition has slammed the state government over the poor implementation of liquor prohibition policy. The ruling party on the other hand has accused the opposition of playing “dirty political games”.

With the Assembly elections near, all the political parties are making a beeline to meet the affected people. The opposition leaders as well as the Ministers and other BJP leaders are all rushing to meet the affected families.

Gujarat Congress President Jagdish Thakor said, “Ruling party is protecting people who are running illegal liquor business in the state for election fund.” He demanded that the government should pay minimum Rs 10 lakhs compensation to each deceased’s family.

In response, Jitu Vaghani, Education Minister said, “This is not the time to play politics and try to score, it is a tragic incident, everyone is sympathetic towards families who have lost their loved ones.”

Gujarat’s Telada Village To Voluntarily Oversee Liquor Ban

Learning lessons from the Barwala hooch tragedy, Gujarat’s Telada village has decided to voluntarily implement liquor prohibition strictly. A delegation of the villagers led by village Sarpanch A.Z. Rathod submitted a letter to the district superintendent of police requesting for help in implementing the prohibition in the village. Villagers passed a resolution stating that no one will manufacture, sell or drink country liquor, nor will anyone bring IMFL into the village, neither sell nor drink.

