Bhavnagar: Amid nationwide outrage over growing incidents of crime against women, three persons were arrested in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district for allegedly raping a 12-year-old repeatedly over a year. Police have said that the victim’s mother, who abetted the crime, is absconding.

The incident took place in Bhutiya village in Palitana taluka and an FIR was lodged on Saturday. “The victim’s father filed a case alleging three men repeatedly raped his daughter over a year and that his wife had abetted the crime”, an official told news agency PTI.

He added,”The victim has told us that her father used to be fed something due to which he would pass out, after which the accused would rape her,” he said. The arrested accused are identified as Shanti Dhandhukiya (46), Babubhai Sartanpara (43) and Chandresh Sartanpara (32).

Last month in Gujarat, an eight-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped at knifepoint in Rajkot. The girl was sleeping beside her mother at a public park when someone took her daughter to a secluded place. She was raped and dumped in the bushes.

The victim was severely injured when police recovered her from the bushes. She was taken to hospital for medical examinations, where doctors confirmed that the girl was raped and beaten up by the accused.