New Delhi: At least 12 coronavirus patients were killed in a fire at a hospital in Gujarat’s Bharuch in early hours on Saturday. Speaking to reporters officials have feared that casualties may go up. Also Read - 4 Patients Killed In Massive Fire At Private Hospital In Thane, Govt Announces Compensation

Around 50 other patients undergoing treatment at Welfare Hospital were rescued by locals and firefighters, officials said. “At least 12 patients undergoing treatment in the COVID ward were killed in the fire and resultant smoke,” said Bharuch SP Rajendrasinh Chudasama.

The four-storeyed designated COVID-19 hospital is situated on the Bharuch-Jambusar highway and is being run by a trust.